Dovu (CRYPTO:DOVU) Price Reaches $0.0503 on Top Exchanges

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOVU) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $392.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Dovu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00674772 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00179656 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00054490 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dovu Token Profile

Dovu’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,793,250 tokens. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

Dovu can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

