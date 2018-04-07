Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $8.99 Million Stake in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. McDonald's comprises 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in McDonald's during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $128,494.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $129.52 and a 12-month high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays set a $193.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs set a $180.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray raised their price objective on McDonald's from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

