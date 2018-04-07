DraftCoin Reaches Market Cap of $853,352.00 (CRYPTO:DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $853,352.00 and approximately $47,601.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000640 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 17,729,852 coins and its circulating supply is 7,729,852 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

