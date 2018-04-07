Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.2293263748117 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

LEO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.68. 58,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,165. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund has Long-Term Municipal Investments in various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming and the United States related.

