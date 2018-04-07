DSW, Inc. (NYSE:DSW) Stake Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DSW, Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of DSW worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSW. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSW by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,049,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,492,000 after buying an additional 792,894 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in DSW by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 748,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 598,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DSW by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,951,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,647,000 after purchasing an additional 354,481 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in DSW during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,608,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in DSW by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $773,237.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

DSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on DSW and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of DSW in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE DSW opened at $21.90 on Friday. DSW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,799.93, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.46 million. DSW had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that DSW, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from DSW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids.

