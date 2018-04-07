Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $626,000 Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ducommun worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at $229,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at $261,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ducommun by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ducommun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Reardon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,463.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCO opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.65. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $142.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions.

