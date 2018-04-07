Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Up 102.0% in March

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,149,595 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the February 28th total of 10,471,288 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,657,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.22 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.11 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $78.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55,027.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.11. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

