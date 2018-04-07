Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dynagas LNG Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.4538009399084 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

DLNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynagas LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.66. 84,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,242. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $383.32, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters.

