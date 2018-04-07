Dynamic Trading Rights Achieves Market Cap of $55.49 Million (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can now be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market capitalization of $55.49 million and approximately $18,479.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00673008 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00180568 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036312 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054812 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights’ launch date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,189,228,953 tokens. The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens.net is a cryptocurrency trading platform that allows users to exchange ERC20 tokens and other cryptocurrencies. Trading fees within the platform are paid in Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR), an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. DTR is charged as trading fees based on the market price of DTR at the moment of the trade. A transaction for a DTR holder will be charged at the best ask price, ignoring the market depth. Users that do not hold DTR will be charged a fee in the currency they are trading in. Conversion of the fee cost into DTR will be executed automatically and clients owning DTR will have their DTR subtracted from their balance, based on the DTR’s market value.”

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Trading

Dynamic Trading Rights can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic Trading Rights must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

