Dynasil Of America (DYSL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Dynasil Of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYSL remained flat at $$1.36 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. Dynasil Of America has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Dynasil Of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter. Dynasil Of America had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynasil Of America stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dynasil Of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,750 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 8.98% of Dynasil Of America worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynasil Of America

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications.

