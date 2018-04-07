Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Qiagen has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $7,257.84, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $396.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.48 million. analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/dz-bank-reiterates-neutral-rating-for-qiagen-qgen.html.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.