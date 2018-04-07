E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €11.50 ($14.20) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs set a €11.40 ($14.07) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.96) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS set a €9.85 ($12.16) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.38 ($12.82).

Shares of EOAN traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €9.02 ($11.13). The stock had a trading volume of 10,261,288 shares. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($13.33).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others.

