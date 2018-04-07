Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $112.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Larry A. Dreyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,416.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $40,862.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,538 shares of company stock valued at $109,610. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/eagle-bancorp-montana-ebmt-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.