Eagle Materials (EXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.52 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5,015.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.46%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eagle Materials (EXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/eagle-materials-exp-expected-to-post-earnings-of-1-11-per-share-updated.html.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.