Mastercard (MA) Holdings Reduced by East Coast Asset Management LLC.

East Coast Asset Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,412 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 8.2% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mastercard from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.52.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $169.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182,614.89, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $183.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. analysts expect that Mastercard will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In related news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,578 shares of company stock worth $7,482,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/east-coast-asset-management-llc-cuts-holdings-in-mastercard-ma-updated-updated.html.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.