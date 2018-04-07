Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Price

Media headlines about East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. East West Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.095867362582 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

EWBC stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,702. The company has a market capitalization of $8,970.40, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $365.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $341,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,454.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,461 shares of company stock valued at $641,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

