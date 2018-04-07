Eaton (ETN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ETN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.03 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

ETN opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,590.92, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Eaton has a 12 month low of $69.82 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $465,663.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,086.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $328,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,769 shares of company stock worth $2,083,823. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,054,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,521 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,378,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,558,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after acquiring an additional 705,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,679,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 849.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 668,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,785,000 after acquiring an additional 597,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

