Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Price

Media coverage about Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ecolab earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.3136578691422 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.78. 1,791,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,733. The company has a market capitalization of $40,801.25, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $141.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 442,519 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.60 per share, with a total value of $59,563,057.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 694,343 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.10 per share, with a total value of $91,722,710.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,848,529 shares of company stock valued at $248,579,565 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

