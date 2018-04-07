Energias de Portugal (EDPFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.80. 12,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486. Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13,858.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/edp-energias-de-portugal-s-a-edpfy-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through water, wind, sun, coal, natural gas, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

