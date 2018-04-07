EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $161.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00001236 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $161.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000697 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000398 BTC.

FlavorCoin (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,407,292 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial. The official website for EDRCoin is edrcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

