EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, EDRCoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0860 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $147.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000699 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000398 BTC.

FlavorCoin (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,407,292 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial. EDRCoin’s official website is edrcoin.com.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDRCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.