Education Ecosystem Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $371,304.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00678180 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00182792 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036258 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official website is tokensale.liveedu.tv.

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

