eGold (EGOLD) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

eGold (CURRENCY:EGOLD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One eGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. eGold has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of eGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eGold has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002903 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00676115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00181039 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036514 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054873 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

eGold Profile

eGold’s genesis date was October 8th, 2017. eGold’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for eGold is egoldtoken.org. eGold’s official Twitter account is @eGoldToken.

Buying and Selling eGold

eGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is not presently possible to purchase eGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eGold must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

