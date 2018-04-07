Ehi Car Services (EHIC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Ehi Car Services (NYSE:EHIC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ehi Car Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.8607922405617 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

EHIC opened at $13.25 on Friday. Ehi Car Services has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $867.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 0.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ehi-car-services-ehic-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-18-updated-updated.html.

About Ehi Car Services

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rentals and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-driven car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as services for event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events.

Receive News & Ratings for Ehi Car Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ehi Car Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.