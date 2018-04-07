WeedMD (WMD) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Eight Capital

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) had its target price boosted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 122.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of WMD traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 500,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,199. WeedMD has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$3.25.

WeedMD Company Profile

WeedMD Inc, formerly Aumento Capital V Corp, is a Canada-based company, which supplies a range of cannabis and cannabis-related products. The Company is a licensed producer of medical marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) and operates an approximately 20,000 square foot production facility in Aylmer, Ontario.

