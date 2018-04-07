Einsteinium Market Cap Tops $35.69 Million (CRYPTO:EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $35.69 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.01695240 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004482 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015530 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00023163 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 216,745,906 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

