Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Eldorado Resorts has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $2,676.41, a PE ratio of 3,440.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Eldorado Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $428.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.27 million. research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

