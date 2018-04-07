Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Elecosoft’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ELCO traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 54.25 ($0.76). The stock had a trading volume of 26,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,015. Elecosoft has a 52-week low of GBX 35.16 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 55.90 ($0.78).

Separately, FinnCap raised their target price on Elecosoft from GBX 62 ($0.87) to GBX 65 ($0.91) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Elecosoft PLC (ELCO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/elecosoft-plc-elco-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-5th-updated.html.

Elecosoft Company Profile

Elecosoft plc is a United Kingdom-based company. The Company is focused on providing software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction and digital marketing industries. The Company’s software programs cover project management, construction site management, estimating, timber engineering, 3D design and visualization, and cloud-based digital marketing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Elecosoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elecosoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.