Electro Rent (ELRC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Electro Rent (NASDAQ:ELRC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Electro Rent earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.4883584263382 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:ELRC remained flat at $$15.50 during midday trading on Friday. Electro Rent has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

About Electro Rent

Electro Rent Corporation is a United States-based company, which provides rental, leasing and sales of general purpose electronic test equipment, personal computers and servers. The Company offers products under categories, which include electrical and power test products, used equipment products and telecommunication test equipment.

