Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) CFO Sells $1,255,485.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,255,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,258,805.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36,841.10, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $131.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 25.42%. equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,509 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 201,750 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

