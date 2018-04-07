Element Capital Management LLC Invests $46.79 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stock

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 251,413 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,793,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,805,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,138,000 after acquiring an additional 858,969 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,611,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,230,447,000 after buying an additional 3,062,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $931,370,000 after buying an additional 128,366 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,433,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $399,767,000 after buying an additional 83,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $444,547,000 after buying an additional 1,711,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81,730.28, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $199.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Vetr raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cowen set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.39.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $5,761,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 746,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,316,900.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 6,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $1,312,621.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,859 shares of company stock valued at $19,238,290. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

