Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) will post sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.53 billion and the lowest is $5.46 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.15 billion to $23.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.30 billion to $24.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a positive return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Argus raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.52 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $73.00 target price on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group set a $100.00 target price on Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.98 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.84.

In related news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $72,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 860 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,085. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 65,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 200,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 309,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $86,113.99, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

