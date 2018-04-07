Elite Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 130,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 506,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,400,000 after buying an additional 147,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $218,685.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

