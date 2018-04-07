Elixir Hits Market Capitalization of $5.38 Million (CRYPTO:ELIX)

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Elixir has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Elixir has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $7,798.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elixir token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002470 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, CoinExchange, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00675899 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00179535 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Elixir

Elixir’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 31,433,424 tokens. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken. The official website for Elixir is elixirtoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir is an Ethereum-based token created for lending services. It analyzes financial transactions and rewards borrowers for paying a loan installment on time. As so, Elixir is mined through transfers between pairs of addresses. In the lending service, these pairs of addresses will correspond to parties completing financial agreements. “

Buying and Selling Elixir

Elixir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Kucoin, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is not possible to buy Elixir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elixir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Elixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.