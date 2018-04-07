261,888 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Purchased by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 261,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,070,000. Elkfork Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Valero Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 891,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,025,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $95.18 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40,436.98, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $26.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

