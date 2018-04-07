227,668 Shares in American Tower Co. (AMT) Acquired by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 227,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,481,000. American Tower makes up 1.1% of Elkfork Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elkfork Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of American Tower at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,868,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,458,000 after acquiring an additional 400,117 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,326,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,736,000 after buying an additional 99,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,539,000 after buying an additional 136,669 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,248,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,425,000 after buying an additional 46,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,790,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,074,000 after buying an additional 577,069 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp set a $171.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $142.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63,063.74, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.57 and a fifty-two week high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $124,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 28,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $4,110,116.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,506.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,636 shares of company stock worth $4,746,448. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 150,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

