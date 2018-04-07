Elkfork Partners LLC Invests $652,000 in Arconic (ARNC) Stock

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,715,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,712 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Arconic by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,272,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arconic by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,787,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arconic by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,137,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,744,000 after purchasing an additional 324,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,322,000 after acquiring an additional 412,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,142.38, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13. Arconic has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Arconic had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

In other Arconic news, Director David P. Hess acquired 40,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $999,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

