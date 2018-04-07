Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stake Lessened by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,337,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,577,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,210,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,213,000 after acquiring an additional 549,724 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,909,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,496.26, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.39.

In other news, Director Conrad M. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $73,372.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $258,986.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,752. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

