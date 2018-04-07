eLTC Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (ELTC2)

eLTC (CURRENCY:ELTC2) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, eLTC has traded flat against the dollar. eLTC has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of eLTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eLTC token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00676316 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014430 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00178517 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037874 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

eLTC Token Profile

eLTC was first traded on October 8th, 2017. eLTC’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens. eLTC’s official message board is medium.com/@eLTC. The official website for eLTC is www.eltc.io. The Reddit community for eLTC is /r/eltctoken. eLTC’s official Twitter account is @eLTCoin.

eLTC Token Trading

eLTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy eLTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eLTC must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eLTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

