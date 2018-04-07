eLTC (ELTC2) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

eLTC (CURRENCY:ELTC2) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One eLTC token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. eLTC has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of eLTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eLTC has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00674849 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00178797 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036361 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About eLTC

eLTC was first traded on October 8th, 2017. eLTC’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens. The official website for eLTC is www.eltc.io. The official message board for eLTC is medium.com/@eLTC. The Reddit community for eLTC is /r/eltctoken. eLTC’s official Twitter account is @eLTCoin.

Buying and Selling eLTC

eLTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase eLTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eLTC must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eLTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

