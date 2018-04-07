Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (EMYB) Director John G. Englesson Acquires 3,975 Shares

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Director John G. Englesson acquired 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $63,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EMYB stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Embassy Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $18.00.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/embassy-bancorp-inc-emyb-director-john-g-englesson-acquires-3975-shares-updated-updated.html.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, professionals, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products comprising demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, time deposits, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Embassy Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embassy Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.