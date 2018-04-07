EmberCoin (EMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,276.00

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. EmberCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $19,276.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EmberCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One EmberCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000480 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About EmberCoin

EmberCoin (CRYPTO:EMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EmberCoin is www.embercoin.io.

EmberCoin Coin Trading

EmberCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase EmberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmberCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

