Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (RNEM)

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

