Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NASDAQ:NYNY opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Empire Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

In other Empire Resorts news, insider Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $120,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Empire Resorts during the third quarter worth $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Empire Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Empire Resorts by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire Resorts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Empire Resorts (NYNY) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/empire-resorts-nyny-upgraded-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Empire Resorts

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.