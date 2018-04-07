Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Given “Hold” Rating at Numis Securities

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a GBX 91 ($1.28) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.54) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

LON:ESP opened at GBX 82.30 ($1.16) on Wednesday. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.40 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 116 ($1.63).

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in investing in the purpose-built student accommodation in central locations in the university cities and towns in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and management of student accommodation assets in the United Kingdom.

