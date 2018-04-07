Enel Americas (ENI) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Media stories about Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enel Americas earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9514644749478 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:ENI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,949. Enel Americas has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

