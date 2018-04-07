Energen (NYSE:EGN) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

Jefferies Group set a $80.00 price target on Energen (NYSE:EGN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Energen’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Energen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Energen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Energen in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Energen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE EGN traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.19. 785,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Energen has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5,988.44, a P/E ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Energen had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Energen will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.36 per share, with a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $180,914.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 115,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energen by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,928,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,595,000 after buying an additional 1,355,480 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energen during the 3rd quarter worth $15,830,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Energen during the 4th quarter worth $14,309,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Energen by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,314,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,888,000 after buying an additional 214,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energen by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 245,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 203,061 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

