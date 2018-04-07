Energizer’s (ENR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group

Energizer (NYSE:ENR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Jefferies Group in a report released on Thursday, March 29th. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Energizer to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,510.12, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 274.69% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $573.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Energizer news, VP Susan K. Drath sold 13,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $879,706.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,160.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at $543,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 3,769,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,873,000 after buying an additional 707,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Energizer’s (ENR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/energizer-enr-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-jefferies-group-updated.html.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.