Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,224 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Flinton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Energizer by 3,113.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,349,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 3,769,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,873,000 after acquiring an additional 707,896 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,499,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,412,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,768,000 after acquiring an additional 310,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,993,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,854,000 after acquiring an additional 304,730 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3,472.52, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $573.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.50 million. Energizer had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 274.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

In related news, VP Susan K. Drath sold 13,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $879,706.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,160.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Energizer to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.89.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

