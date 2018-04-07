Energo (TSL) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Energo token can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Gate.io, EXX and Coinnest. Energo has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and $154,511.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energo has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00676725 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014389 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00177788 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036922 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053657 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,029,029 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Gate.io, Coinrail and EXX. It is not possible to buy Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

